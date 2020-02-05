SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He was sworn in office a month ago and there is already controversy swirling around SF DA Chesa Boudin. He sits in studio with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze to discusses his plans for San Francisco and make clear where he stands on crime.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin discusses his past and his views on crime
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News