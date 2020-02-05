San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin discusses his past and his views on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He was sworn in office a month ago and there is already controversy swirling around SF DA Chesa Boudin. He sits in studio with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze to discusses his plans for San Francisco and make clear where he stands on crime.

