Suspect's car crashes into house after SF police chase

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect's vehicle has crashed into a home after a chase with a San Francisco police vehicle, officers said.Police say the pursuit started in the area Castro and Market around 3:22 a.m. The suspect's blue Honda then crashed into a building in the area of Fillmore and Waller. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.A second police car was involved in a collision in the area of Fillmore and Waller Streets. The driver and passenger officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.