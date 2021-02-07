Minivan with 2 children inside stolen while father delivers DoorDash order in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for two missing children who were in a car when it was stolen in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Jeffrey Fang was delivering food for DoorDash on the 2100 block of Jackson Street in Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m. when his minivan was stolen.

Fang told ABC7 News that he parked with his hazard lights on and hopped out to bring the food over. When he came back, a stranger was in his car and drove off.

"I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car," Fang said. "One is a 4-year-old girl and another is a 1-year-old boy...They speak Mandarin only. I just want my kids back."

Fang reported the incident to the police and officials are searching for Winnifred, 4, and Sean, 1, who were both in Fang's 2014 silver Honda Odyssey. The license plate number is: 7FPK543.
This shows Jeffrey Fang's 2014 silver Honda Odyssey before it was stolen on the 2100 block of Jackson Street in San Francisco on Feb. 6, 2021. License plate number: 7FPK543

"Times are hard, if you're going to have to resort to stealing, that's a different matter, but please, don't hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please," Fang said.

An Amber Alert has been issued. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911.


CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed while in San Francisco traffic
