Disneyland hosting job fair for hotel, culinary positions

Disneyland is hosting a job fair on Wednesday for full- and part-time positions in various hotel and culinary roles.The event will be held at the Sequoia Ballroom in the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The full- and part-time positions are available in housekeeping, laundry, lifeguard, culinary, dishwashing and parking services.Job fair attendees will get the chance to meet recruiters and department leaders to ask questions and get more information on what it's like to be part of the team. Qualified candidates can apply, interview and even accept an offer on site.The job fair is open to the public and people are encouraged to apply online in advance to reserve an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be available during the job fair, and computers will be around for people to complete applications.Complimentary parking will be offered for job fair attendees, located behind Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.