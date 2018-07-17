CAREERS

Disneyland hosting job fair for hotel, culinary positions

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland is hosting a job fair for full-time and part-time positions in various hotel and culinary roles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland is hosting a job fair on Wednesday for full- and part-time positions in various hotel and culinary roles.

The event will be held at the Sequoia Ballroom in the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The full- and part-time positions are available in housekeeping, laundry, lifeguard, culinary, dishwashing and parking services.

RELATED: Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Iconic park opened 63 years ago

Job fair attendees will get the chance to meet recruiters and department leaders to ask questions and get more information on what it's like to be part of the team. Qualified candidates can apply, interview and even accept an offer on site.

The job fair is open to the public and people are encouraged to apply online in advance to reserve an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be available during the job fair, and computers will be around for people to complete applications.

Complimentary parking will be offered for job fair attendees, located behind Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Click here for more videos and stories about Disneyland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairemploymentdisneylanddisneyAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
14 Santa Clara city employees will be losing jobs
Home Depot holding hiring events at all California locations
VIDEO: Tips on when to ask for a promotion
Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
More Careers
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News