Emily Chang chats with ABC7's Kristen Sze about changes that happened in Silicon Valley since she wrote 'Brotopia'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hiring more women in tech jobs in essential for companies success and that is the message Emily Chang, author of "Brotopia; Breaking Up the Boys' Club of the Silicon Valley," is trying to send through her book.

Emily sits downs with ABC7's Kristen Sze and discusses why it is so important and how to inspire more tech companies to hire women.

