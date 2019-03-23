Getting back into the workforce after a leave of absence to raise children has just gotten a little bit easier thanks to Path Forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thinking of heading back to work after taking a break to focus on raising children or caring for an ill family member? Worried about your skills and what you may not know that is new in your filed? Well worry no more, Path Forward, a nonprofit organization, has a solution and it is called "returnships".Many companies such as Google, Apple, and Oracle, have joined Path Forward and are offering returnships. Returships are a program where people who have stepped away from their careers to raise kids or be a caregiver to a family member can apply and once accepted, improve their skills that may have been dormant, learn about new technology, have tools to balance work and family life along with multiple other benefits.ABC7 Kristen Sze speaks with the executive director of Path Forward, Tami Foreman and Abby Carrales, a Path Forward graduate, about the returnships.