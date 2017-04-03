San Francisco residents complain over trash left at Dolores Park on sunny weekends

Some San Francisco residents said crowds are trashing Dolores Park while they enjoy the area on sunny weekends.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Recent changes to how trash is removed from Dolores Park could be contributing to the problem.

Nearly every time we have a sunny weekend in the city, crowds flock to Dolores Park and unfortunately they often leave behind a mess.

Photos reveal trash in parts of the park after a sunny day on Saturday. According to Mission Local, crews of eight city workers spent hours cleaning up the mess.

Sseveral neighbors told ABC7 News Dolores Park looked trashed Sunday morning.

They said the sunny weekends are a double edged sword because they love to see people enjoying the open spaces of the city, but they're not happy that a lot of people simply don't clean up after themselves.

"We are hoping to find a trash on the exterior of the park and if not, it's going home with us," Redwood City resident Lauri Badar said.

Badar and her family packed up their trash and hauled it to one of the trash bins on the outer perimeter of the park.

There are a few temporary signs reminding people to take their trash with them, but there only a few bins inside the park, so people have to walk all the way out to throw they trash away.