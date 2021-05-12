chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage

PHILADELPHIA -- The supply chain shortage just got fowl: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it's giving out to customers because of limited stock.

The chicken chain said Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues, which are affecting essentially every aspect of the economy, has resulted in a "shortage of select items" that Chick-fil-A serves, including sauces.

RELATED: So many shortages! List of major consumer goods affected by supply chain interruptions

In response, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers one dipping sauce cup per item ordered at many of its 2,600 US restaurants.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement.

The chain said it's working to fix the sauce supply problems as quickly as possible.

Fast food restaurants have been hit especially hard in recent months with both a labor shortage and supply chain issues. For example, ketchup packets have come in short supply amid heightened demand. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in production.

The fried chicken wars are putting a strain on the poultry population. Major chains, including KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, are "paying steep prices" for chicken and suppliers are having trouble keeping up demand because of difficulties attracting workers.

Luckily for Chick-fil-A, the company says it hasn't been affected by the chicken shortage.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchickenconsumer
CHICK-FIL-A
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Chick-fil-A selling its sauces in stores for good cause
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News