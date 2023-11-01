Berkeley police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck 7-year-old boy trick-or-treating

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are looking for a driver who struck a 7-year-old child trick-or-treating Tuesday night and fled the scene.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Derby Street near Mabel Street.

The 7-year-old boy was trick-or-treating with his parents when he and several other kids attempted to cross the street.

A passing car hit him and then drove off.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a dark sedan.

