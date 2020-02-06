Coronavirus: Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers examine virus in hopes of blocking, treating it

They hope doing that will provide researchers with a starting point for finding out what makes the virus tick and how to fight it.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Nearly 200 American evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base
Today, the Lab showed us the model they've come up with, colored in vivid red, green and blue. Part DNA double helix, part abstract sculpture.
"The new Coronavirus is not very well understood yet. The structure of the key protein we want to target is not yet known" says Daniel Faissol, part of the research team at Lawrence Livermore.
Thankfully, the team didn't have to start from scratch. The new coronavirus' protein structure is a close cousin of the SARS virus that killed close to 800 people in the early 2000's. The structure of SARS is well known, so they're using that as a starting point.
They know it's not identical and refinements will have to be made. They're making those refinements using the Lab's own Sierra Supercomputer, the second most powerful in the world - capable of doing more calculations in 1 second than a human could do in 31 billion years.
RELATED: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak concerns
They're using all that computing power to try to figure out which antibodies could attack the virus and neutralize it. But even Sierra can't predict all the ways the virus could change in the future, and it will, "even with the biggest supercomputers in the world, we can't evaluate all possible designs," says Faissol.
That's where experience and intuition help in narrowing the search.
"So the question is: what do you want to look at? What are the possibilities? How do you make those decisions," says Lawrence Livermore scientist Thomas Desautels.
The model isn't detailed enough to answer those questions. But, it is a place to start.
See more stories related to coronavirus here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus concerns
- What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
- WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
- Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
- 1st US human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6
- Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here