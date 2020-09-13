7 hospitalized after possible fentanyl exposure during Golden Gate Bridge crash investigation, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seven people are hospitalized after a possible fentanyl exposure during a car crash investigation near the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday morning, CHP officials said.At around 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle swerving in and out of its lane, close to colliding with the median northbound of the Golden Gate Bridge.CHP and Golden Gate Bridge patrol officers responded to the scene to find the vehicle had crashed on the Alexander Avenue off-ramp in Marin County.The first CHP officer to enter the crashed vehicle started feeling "extremely ill and displayed symptoms of a possible fentanyl exposure," Andrew Barclay with Marin CHP said. "Very soon after that he went down and essentially became unresponsive."Additionally, the second CHP officer, patrol officers and tow truck driver began displaying symptoms of chemical exposure.Officials located a white powdery substance in the vehicle that they believe to be fentanyl.The seven hospitalized include the two CHP officers, three emergency responders, the tow truck driver and the driver.Hazmat crews are on the scene to conduct further investigation to determine the substance.