Coronavirus California

COVID-19 outbreak at San Francisco church leaves at least 3 priests ill

SAN FRACNISCO (KGO) -- Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in its rectory.

At least three priests have fallen ill. That is according to a message on its website.

The church says it will be closed through February 13, with all services streamed online only.

RELATED: City attorney says Archdiocese of San Francisco is holding illegal gatherings, putting community at risk
The San Francisco City Attorney's Office sent the Archdiocese a cease-and-desist letter last year ordering the church to stop holding large indoor masses.

In July, at least 10 people were infected with COVID-19 at a wedding ceremony held at the church against public health orders.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacatholic churchchurchcovid 19 pandemicpriestcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
MAP: What's reopening in every Bay Area county
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom speaks at San Diego mass vaccination site
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
2 CA counties move to less restrictive tiers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom speaks at San Diego mass vaccination site
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Armstrong sworn in as new Oakland police chief
Oakland grandma attacked by 2 men after returning from bank
Bay Area viewers give highs and lows of Super Bowl LV
Show More
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
2 kids found safe after car stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
79-year-old man violently attacked while walking in SF
How to see Yosemite's 'firefall' phenomenon this year
GA election officials formally launch investigation into Trump phone calls
More TOP STORIES News