COVID-19 outbreak at San Francisco church leaves at least 3 priests ill

SAN FRACNISCO (KGO) -- Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in its rectory.At least three priests have fallen ill. That is according to a message on its website The church says it will be closed through February 13, with all services streamed online only.The San Francisco City Attorney's Office sent the Archdiocese a cease-and-desist letter last year ordering the church to stop holding large indoor masses.In July, at least 10 people were infected with COVID-19 at a wedding ceremony held at the church against public health orders.