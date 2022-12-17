Fairfield Mayor Harry T. Price dead at 85, just 4 days before end of term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Some sad news to pass along tonight out of Fairfield.

Longtime mayor Harry T. Price has died. He was just four days shy of completing his fourth term in office.

Fairfield was already set to swear in a new mayor this coming Tuesday.

"Mayor Price truly loved his community and was a great advocate for Travis Air Force Base and quality youth programs. His presence will be keenly missed," the City of Fairfield said in a statement.

Current city council member Catherine Moy will be taking over.

No cause of death has been released. Price was 85 years old.