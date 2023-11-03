Watch Full Episode: 'On The Red Carpet CMA Awards Preview'

"On The Red Carpet" is getting you ready for this year's CMA Awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

This year's top nominee, Lainey Wilson, told "On The Red Carpet" she has something special prepared for her performance on country music's biggest night.

"It's gonna show my roots," Wilson said. "It's a little bit about my story, but I can't tell you everything!"

Wilson is nominated for nine CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year, and she made history as the only artist ever to top the list of nominees in her first two CMA Awards appearances.

"I don't think you can ever fully prepare for news like that," Wilson told On the Red Carpet. "You know I grew up watching the CMA Awards. I mean that was like a family function ... And it just feels like country music is finally starting to love me back as much as I've loved it for as long back as I can remember, and that's a good feeling."

George Pennacchio also spent time hanging out in Nashville with reigning CMA "Song of the Year" winner Jordan Davis, who's nominated in that category again. He went backstage at the historic Grand Ole Opry with multiple CMA Award winners "Lady A" - and bonded over barbecue with first time nominees "The War and Treaty."

Watch those interviews and more in the full episode, "On The Red Carpet: CMA Awards Preview," featured in the video above.