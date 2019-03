College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marjorie Klapper

This undated image shows Marjorie Klapper.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Menlo Park resident Marjorie Klapper reportedly marveled her son, who "scored" a 30 on his ACT, won't be taking the test again. When she learned of the "audit," she said she would say her money went to a "foundation for underprivileged kids."Klapper is co-owner of the M&M Bling jewelry business. According to local news blog InMenlo she launched the company in 2010 with a friend she met at a Stanford mother's group.She's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.Klapper appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $250,000 unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.