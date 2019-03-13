Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marjorie Klapper

EMBED <>More Videos

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- More than a dozen Bay Area residents have been charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Menlo Park resident Marjorie Klapper reportedly marveled her son, who "scored" a 30 on his ACT, won't be taking the test again. When she learned of the "audit," she said she would say her money went to a "foundation for underprivileged kids."

This undated image shows Marjorie Klapper.

This undated image shows Marjorie Klapper.



Klapper is co-owner of the M&M Bling jewelry business. According to local news blog InMenlo she launched the company in 2010 with a friend she met at a Stanford mother's group.

READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 79-83)

She's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.



Klapper appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $250,000 unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

Get the latest stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitycheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyus worldscam
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Bruce and Davina Isackson
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Agustin Huneeus Jr.
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marci Palatella
College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Bill McGlashan
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Bay Area mountain lion researchers release adorable video of two new cubs
Celebrating Pi Day at the Exploratorium
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Show More
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
More TOP STORIES News