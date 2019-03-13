College Admissions Scandal: Charges filed against Bay Area's Marjorie Klapper

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Menlo Park resident Marjorie Klapper reportedly marveled her son, who "scored" a 30 on his ACT, won't be taking the test again. When she learned of the "audit," she said she would say her money went to a "foundation for underprivileged kids."
Klapper is co-owner of the M&M Bling jewelry business. According to local news blog InMenlo she launched the company in 2010 with a friend she met at a Stanford mother's group.
READ THE FULL CHARGING DOCUMENT HERE (PAGES 79-83)
She's been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Honest Services Mail fraud.
Klapper appeared Tuesday in San Francisco, has a $250,000 unsecured bond and will appear again March 29 in Boston.
