Comcast tech accused of stealing from customers' homes

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
Detectives arrested a man on suspicion of stealing jewelry from three different customers' homes when allegedly working as a Comcast technician, sheriff's officials said Friday.

Christian Ivan Arias-Monroy, 31, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and petty theft and booked into the San Mateo County Jail Thursday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Arias-Monroy worked as a Comcast of California technician, sheriff's officials said, and he allegedly stole jewelry from customers' homes in Daly City and Half Moon Bay in September 2016 and August 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestcrimetheftjewelry theftburglaryRedwood City
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News