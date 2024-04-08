CA's shortened commercial Dungeness crab season closes Monday to protect whales

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Dungeness crab season in the Bay Area got a late start and will now be ending early.

The season closes Monday.

It's a move to protect whales and help prevent them from getting tangled in crab gear.

The closure means commercial crab fishing season lasted less than three months.

It officially opened Jan. 18 in the Bay Area after a number of delays to protect whales.

Crab season usually opens in mid-November.

