The holiday spirit was on full display Tuesday afternoon at San Francisco City Hall- with Mayor London Breed and ABC7's Dan Ashley playing a part.Ashley said it was wonderful to be in the City Hall Rotunda to perform with the fantastic choir from Lafayette Elementary School.Under the direction of Richard Herron, a group of fourth graders were sang several songs to get folks in the holiday mood. Mayor Breed told the kids that she will never forget performing in this very Rotunda as a little girl- when Dianne Feinstein was mayorGreat fun everyone who attended.