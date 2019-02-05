ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --February is Black History Month, and we are proud to spotlight some of the people and organizations adding to our Bay Area's rich cultural diversity.
Meet Joel Mackey: Executive Director of Oakland Public Education Fund
Joel Mackey is a dedicated nonprofit leader in the East Bay for more than two decades. As an attorney, he brings his background in law and community work to the classroom, teaching a variety of courses at University of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and California State University East Bay. He joined ABC7 to talk about the importance and joy of celebrating African American authors and illustrators during Oakland Ed Fund's annual African American Literature Read-In.
