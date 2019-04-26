ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Santa Clara Sheriff's Office surprises 9-year-old with Stage 4 brain cancer with Disneyland trip

Tears of joy. @SCCoSheriff deputies and recruits surprise a 9 y.o. Gilroy girl (who is battling stage four brain cancer) with a trip to Disneyland! Honored to be a part of this magical moment. #SantaClaraCounty #BetterBayArea #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/YWINwpCgcf — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) April 26, 2019

Jeanette Nunez from @SCCoSheriff saw Sophie’s IG (team_sofiis) on her news feed and was inspired to do something special for her. Deputies and recruits raised more than $6200 to send her family to Disneyland. The 4th grader was diagnosed w/ brain cancer in December 2016. #Gilroy pic.twitter.com/pUATTHLMiT — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) April 26, 2019

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of their community outreach efforts, members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, as well as recruits in the current academy did something spectacular for one very brave girl.The class spent Thursday with a 9-year-old Gilroy girl who has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since December 2016.ABC7's Chris Nguyen has more on the major surprise they unveiled at the girl's elementary school and the message they're sharing with the community.