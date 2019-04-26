Community & Events

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Santa Clara Sheriff's Office surprises 9-year-old with Stage 4 brain cancer with Disneyland trip

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of their community outreach efforts, members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, as well as recruits in the current academy did something spectacular for one very brave girl.

The class spent Thursday with a 9-year-old Gilroy girl who has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since December 2016.

ABC7's Chris Nguyen has more on the major surprise they unveiled at the girl's elementary school and the message they're sharing with the community.



