'Good Morning America,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope to raise awareness about food insecurity during coronavirus pandemic

In partnership with Feeding America, "Good Morning America" is staging a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9, to share food resources with viewers.

With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, unprecedented numbers of Americans need help feeding their families. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children, but we can all help make a difference in our communities.

In partnership with Feeding America, "Good Morning America" is staging a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9, to share food resources with viewers:

  • If you are struggling with food insecurity, visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to information about food pantries in your area.

  • If you are in a position to give, go to FeedingAmerica.org to make a cash donation to support relief efforts or to find information about supporting your local food bank. Before making a food donation, be sure to contact your local food bank first to coordinate a safe delivery with social distancing.

  • You can also help out by checking in with neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members who might be struggling to purchase nutritious meals and direct them to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove. Be sure to shop responsibly and not hoard staples that everyone needs.


Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year.

See more from ABC's Day of Hope with Feeding America on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, April 9.
