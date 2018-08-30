Hoodline Weekend Fun: Art Festival, Yacht Cruise, & Rosé

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The long holiday weekend means you've got an extra day to live your best life and this week, we have some options that just might have you feeling fancy.
Sausalito Art Festival
Kick things off with some culture at one of the country's premier art events, the Sausalito Art Festival. It's back for its 66th year this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in beautiful Marinship Park. This year you can enjoy over 250 award-winning artists with a range of work, including painting, sculpture, drawing, glass, and fashion. Don't forget the gourmet food, wine, beer, and the main stage. This year's headliners include George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic and Drive-By Truckers.
Hornblower's 'Alive After Five' Cocktail Cruise
Don't own a yacht? Pretend you do for a day on one of Hornblower's 'Alive After Five' cocktail cruises. Boarding starts at 5:30 Thursdays at Pier 3 on the Embarcadero. Then set sail for a 2-hour cruise around gorgeous San Francisco Bay with incredible views of the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Golden Gate Bridge, and the skyline. Of course all while sipping your favorite cocktail and enjoying top 40's tunes by the DJ. You can also hop on board for Social Sundays or one of their many dining cruises.
San Francisco Rose Soiree
Get that pinky in the air because The San Francisco Rosé Soirée is here. Head to The Lawn at SPARK Social SF in Mission Bay Saturday from 11am to 3pm. The Rosé tent will feature over 20 rosés for sampling, bottomless rosé sangrias, and savory eats and sweet treats. Lawn games, a photo booth, and lounging mats will complete the setup as you and your friends rosé the day away.