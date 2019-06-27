The oldest turkey vulture is having a bird-day party!

Walnut Creek, Ca (KGO) -- Lord Richard, the oldest known turkey vulture in California, is turning 45 this Sunday and you can attend his bird-day party! Rachael Cross, the Lead Animal Keeper at the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui, about Lord Richard and details about his party this weekend.
