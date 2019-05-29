Community & Events

Neighborhood around Chase Center officially named Thrive City

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If big business could have wedding parties, the gathering outside Chase Center Tuesday morning might fit the bill. It could be described as a dearly beloved gathering of the Golden State Warriors and Kaiser Permanente.

"We have known them a long time. At least a decade," commented Warriors owner Peter Guber.

And now, as with any wedding, comes a name change. In this city of neighborhoods, the four square blocks around Chase Center now shall be officially known as Thrive City, with a special benefit to the residents of Mission Bay.

'It's a new gathering place to experience art. To experience events," said Warriors President Rick Welts.

Those are lofty goals.

Back on 4th Street, we asked local pragmatist Terrence Banks what he thought of them and what they should have there.

"Parking. You never know if there is enough parking," said Banks.

We found him outside of Mercy Housing which leases affordable units to some 600 people, including more than 200 children. This plan benefits the locals, and they're optimistic.

"Well anytime it is a private entity you want to make sure it is there for the people. And if this is a public space, that makes it believable," said Sashi Givan of Mercy Housing.

There is a concern, however, that San Francisco's migrating homeless population might make the public space too real. We asked Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson if this outreach, and their presence, might actually bring progress.

"We're going to work to find them a shelter," said Tyson, who's non-profit has already committed $200 million to the problem. "They are homeless. And that is unacceptable in our society. Our belief is we should solve it and our commitment is to figure it out."

That can happen soon enough. For now, however, with the Warriors playing for an NBA Championship, the honeymoon is particularly sweet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscokaiser permanenteeventschase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News