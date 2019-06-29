SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most exciting events of there year is happening this weekend and you still have a chance to go! Juanita MORE! is throwing her annual Pride party and she speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about why she throws it and the history behind it.
RELATED: San Francisco Pride 2019: Parade and event details
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Juanita MORE! throwing highly anticipated Pride party this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News