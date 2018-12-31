Thousands of people will flock to the Embarcadero to see the New Year's Eve fireworks above San Francisco Bay, and emergency teams say they are ready for all of it."There are more than 100 indoor and outdoor events taking place in San Francisco for people celebrating New Years. There are going to be thousands of people in town," said Francis Zamora, the spokesperson for the department of emergency management.Spokespeople for different emergency agencies stopped by ABC7 news Monday morning to get the word out that they are working together to ensure a fun and safe New Year's Eve."Working together we can have a single message: We want you to have fun but we want you to have fun safely. And what better way to do that than to do it collaboratively so all your public safety teams can share the message and give the image to the public that we are all here for you," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department.The big event in San Francisco is the fireworks show along the Embarcadero. Police say they will have a heavy presence there. They may be standing next to you or you might see them on a rooftop."We do have specialized units throughout the city making sure they can see everything that can possibly be seen whether it be snipers or officers in plain clothes, we are going to be in and around those crowds making sure nothing goes badly," said Officer Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department.There is a way to keep informed tonight about safety.The Department of Emergency Management has set up a dedicated text alert line for New Year's Eve.By texting NYESF to 888-777 you'll be enrolled to receive any critical safety information relating to New Year's Eve in San Francisco. Police are also asking for your help. They say if you see something out of the ordinary, please call 911.