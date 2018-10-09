COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Snapcrap' app drawing attention to SF's dirty streets

More and more people are using technology and social tools to do something about San Francisco's dirty streets. The latest is an app modeled after Snapchat called "Snapcrap."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Basically, you "snap" a picture when you see you know what. GPS automatically tags the location and you choose one of several pre-set snappy messages.

You hit send, and the information is automatically uploaded to the city's own 311 reporting system. SF 311 is an app that allows users to post pictures, request cleaning and report other problems.

In fact, it is more detailed, but the San Francisco engineer who created Snapcrap says simplicity is key.

Sean Miller moved from Vermont last year to the South of Market and got tired of seeing the feces, needles and trash in his neighborhood.

Public Works Director of Communications Rachel Gordon says they're aware of the app. "You know if people feel that they need to get in touch with us with any kind of cleaning request, we really encourage them to do that. It really is about a partnership in keeping San Francisco clean," Gordon said.

Citizens are also taking to Twitter to call out the very visible problems on the streets. ABC7 News recently featured video vigilantes on Twitter, who post "daily decay" they witness.

Two accounts, Better SoMa and Clean Up West SoMa, both say they want City Hall to see the problems and take care of them quickly - within hours, not days, weeks or never.

It's too soon to tell if this citizen social pressure is working, but it is getting a lot of attention - and that could be a start.
