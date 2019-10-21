Thousands join JDRF One Walk in San Francisco, San Ramon for Type 1 diabetes research

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday in San Francisco and San Ramon, thousands of people walked, with the goal of ending Type 1 diabetes.It's called the JDRF One Walk.In San Francisco, the three-mile walk was held at Fort Mason, where the daughter of ABC7's Sales Manager Todd Farber cut the ribbon to get the walk started.JDRF is the global leader for funding Type 1 diabetes research.Their goal with One Walk is to raise $1 million to find treatments and a cure for type one diabetes.The San Francisco walk alone raised over $900,000.