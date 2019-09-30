bay area life

Top family-friendly activities at this year's Northern California Renaissance Faire

The colorful village of Willingtown comes to life with awe-inspiring performances, mouth-watering treats, and riveting adventure at the Northern California Renaissance Faire 2019!

Break out your favorite period costume and come ready to experience over 20-acres bustling with fun activities including archery, storytelling, face painting, concerts, and of course, the legendary full-contact joust.

This year, the popular event will be open now through October 20th with a 6th weekend of Halloween Fantasy back by popular demand. Be sure to bring your friends and family with you as you travel back in time to this mystical period!

Dates/Time: September 14th through October 20th, Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
General Admission (One Day): $28

Weekend Pass: $40

Fairever Pass (Full Season Pass): $230
Group Sales ($5 off when purchasing 15+ tickets): $23
Free admission for kids 12 & under.
Find more information and purchase tickets.
