real estate

Burned down Walnut Creek home hits real estate market for $850K

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Burned down East Bay home hits market for $850K

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A house in the East Bay has redefined the term "fixer-upper", leaving you to do the fixing from the framing on up, and only adding to the countless stories of the Bay Area's housing market.

RELATED: Victorian house in Oakland hits market for free, but there's a catch

An online posting has listed a charred Walnut Creek home on sale for $850,000, according to Redfin.com.

The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof on Sept. 11.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: 'My heart dropped': HUD investigates $439K difference in Oakland homeowner's appraisals

The posted online listing has a disclaimer to "bring your contractor, architect, and designer," but reads "this one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences".

RELATED: 'It's hot again:' Demand for renting in SF increases by 80 percent within past quarter, data shows

The torched home may have already garnered enough of a worthy interest. Both Redfin and Zillow have listed the sale of the home as "pending".

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatewalnut creekbuzzworthyhome repairstrendinghomehouse firebay area lifehousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ESTATE
Iconic Russian River resort hits the market for $3.7M
CA moves to return seized beachfront property to Black couple's heirs
3 in 10 home sellers admit to spying on potential buyers
Black real estate agent, clients handcuffed during house showing
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News