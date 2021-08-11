Burned down Walnut Creek home hits real estate market for $850K

RELATED: Victorian house in Oakland hits market for free, but there's a catch
An online posting has listed a charred Walnut Creek home on sale for $850,000, according to Redfin.com.
The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof on Sept. 11.
The posted online listing has a disclaimer to "bring your contractor, architect, and designer," but reads "this one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences".
The torched home may have already garnered enough of a worthy interest. Both Redfin and Zillow have listed the sale of the home as "pending".