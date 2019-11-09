Community & Events

WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival kicks off in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today, a fantastic empowerment and educational event for girls is taking place in San Francisco.

WorldWideWomen is holding its fourth annual Girls Festival, and ABC7 News is a proud sponsor. We've been telling you about some of the group workshops that will be offered at the festival.

Have you ever dreamed of being on TV? Look for the ABC7 News team at Girls' Festival. You can meet ABC7 anchors and reporters, and pose on our ABC7 Anchor Desk. Learn how to present a TV weather forecast in front of the camera, and then actually do it. Don't miss this opportunity to show us what you've got!

Wondering which anchors and reporters will be there from ABC7? You can meet Dion Lim, Kumasi Aaron, Ama Daetz, Melissa Pixcar, Frances Dinglasan, Sandhya Patel, Lisa Argen, Jobina Fortson, Amanda del Castillo, Kris Reyes, Liz Kreutz and Kate Larsen.

You can still get tickets to Girls' Festival here.

The event is today at the Palace of Fine Arts.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocareer adviceeducationeventsbay area eventscareerswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Silicon Valley takes on 'Dopamine Fasting 2.0' to battle bad habits, addiction
Outage leaves thousands without power in San Bruno
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
Historic North Bay lighthouse reopens after $5 million makeover
PG&E slow to remove trees it deemed dangerous in Calistoga, homeowner says
Albany dog has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram
Show More
Artist paints massive mural in SF of activist Greta Thunberg
7-year-old calls 911 after mom allegedly tries to stab him
WATCH IN 60: BART passenger detained, Steph Curry confusion, Halloween redo, Robocall record
First lawsuit filed in Orinda shooting
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
More TOP STORIES News