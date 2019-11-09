WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival kicks off in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today, a fantastic empowerment and educational event for girls is taking place in San Francisco.
WorldWideWomen is holding its fourth annual Girls Festival, and ABC7 News is a proud sponsor. We've been telling you about some of the group workshops that will be offered at the festival.
Have you ever dreamed of being on TV? Look for the ABC7 News team at Girls' Festival. You can meet ABC7 anchors and reporters, and pose on our ABC7 Anchor Desk. Learn how to present a TV weather forecast in front of the camera, and then actually do it. Don't miss this opportunity to show us what you've got!
Wondering which anchors and reporters will be there from ABC7? You can meet Dion Lim, Kumasi Aaron, Ama Daetz, Melissa Pixcar, Frances Dinglasan, Sandhya Patel, Lisa Argen, Jobina Fortson, Amanda del Castillo, Kris Reyes, Liz Kreutz and Kate Larsen.
You can still get tickets to Girls' Festival here.
The event is today at the Palace of Fine Arts.
