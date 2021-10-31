Lanes reopen after 7 hurt in fiery 2-car crash in Concord, police say

*UPDATE*

Willow Pass Rd and Port Chicago Hwy is open in all directions. Drive Safe. https://t.co/ZxsOUqLBiu — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) October 31, 2021

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Lanes have reopened after seven people were hurt in a fiery crash in Concord, police say.It happened on Sunday at Willow Pass Road at Port Chicago Highway just after midnight.One car landed on its side.The other one was ripped apart by firefighters to extricate everyone inside.Police say three people were flown to the hospital via medical helicopters.Four others were transported to the hospital on the ground.Police are investigating the cause of the crash.