Coronavirus Doctor's Note: What is contact tracing and why do we care?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You're probably hearing a lot about novel coronavirus contact tracing lately. San Francisco is starting the process.It's a crucial part of the process to reopen the economy.There are three parts to this: Part one is identification, part two is reaching out, part three is reaching back out to everyone.Dr. Alok Patel breaks down what all this means in the video above.