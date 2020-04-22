Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: What is contact tracing and why do we care?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You're probably hearing a lot about novel coronavirus contact tracing lately. San Francisco is starting the process.

It's a crucial part of the process to reopen the economy.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

There are three parts to this: Part one is identification, part two is reaching out, part three is reaching back out to everyone.

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down what all this means in the video above.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey live benefit here!
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey live benefit here!
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
6 Bay Area counties now enforcing face mask requirements
Coronavirus updates: SF testing expands, no CA reopening date yet
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
How to fight climate change with your food choices
More TOP STORIES News