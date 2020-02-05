Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
