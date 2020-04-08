Coronavirus California

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A new analysis from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts daily COVID-19 deaths will peak in mid-April in California.

ABC7 News was granted exclusive access inside San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital as healthcare professionals brace for the surge.

Coronavirus pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week? Here's what experts say

"We've been planning for this since January 28th when we had our first patient," said Chief Nursing Officer Mark Brown. "This has been allowing us for two months to perfect those plans, make sure we have everything in place and ready so that we can care for the patients coming through here."

In recent weeks, the hospital has converted multiple floors that were typically reserved for surgery recovery, to specifically care for COVID-19 patients. Each room in those areas is equipped with a HEPA filter that changes the air every hour similar to that of a negative pressure environment which helps with preventing cross-contamination.

Outside each room is a full stock of personal protective equipment. The hospital has also made plans for "spotters" to help healthcare professionals get in and out of their gear.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve in California is 'bending' and 'stretching'

Brown added, "They can feel safe when they go home, that they're not exposing any of their family members or loved ones to anything that they might come into contact around here."

This hospital says it isn't take any chances when it comes to patient and provider safety.

"We're grateful for everything that everybody's doing with the social distancing and the stay-at-home orders because that gives us a chance to be able to care for our patients properly," said Brown.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecoronavirus deathsexclusivecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemichospitalsnursesdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News