California's public health director abruptly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her resignation effective immediately, state officials confirm.In an email to her staff Sunday night, Dr. Angell did not give a reason for her resignation.Angell's departure comes a week after a glitch was discovered in the state's data system that caused an under-reporting of new COVID-19 cases in the state.Sandra Shewry will be appointed as Acting California Department of Public Health Director and Dr. Erica Pan will assume the role of Acting State Public Health Officer, the governor's office says.Angell was appointed the state health officer and California Department of Public Health Director in October 2019.In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked her for her service:Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said,See Angell's full email to staff below: