'You have power': US surgeon general shares compelling message about vaccine hesitancy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Wednesday, President Biden marked a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus."Today we did it. Today we hit 200 million shots."Now the challenge - the rate of vaccinations has slowed down.ABC7 News Reporter Kate Larsen spoke one-on-one with the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, about vaccine hesitancy and family.It turns out, America's top doctor is just like us! His young son popped into the Zoom meeting, just as the interview was beginning. "He joins me for like half my meetings," explained Dr. Murthy, who co-chaired President-elect Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board and later transitioned to the role of surgeon general in the Biden administration."They're three and four now," Murthy said of his children, "but when they ask us in 10, 15, 20 years, Momma, Poppa what did you do when the country was in crisis? We want to be able to tell them that we stepped up and did everything we could."Also like so many families around the country, Murthy has experienced deep personal loss during the pandemic. "I myself, my family, we've lost seven family members."130 million people in America - 40% - have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. As a result, Dr. Murthy believes thousands of lives had been saved, but vaccine rates seem to be plateauing nationwide. And according to the Society for Human Resource Management , 28% of employed Americans say they won't get the COVID vaccine even if it costs them their job."If we get people the right information, the facts, about the vaccines, what the science really tells us, I believe that most people will recognize that these are strong, safe, and effective vaccines that are worth taking," said Murthy.President Biden addressed vaccine hesitancy:Murthy says 80% of Americans want to learn about the vaccine from their doctor, while 50% of Americans rely on family and friends to make decisions about COVID vaccines."If you're thinking 'I don't have a medical or nursing degree, how can I really help?' I want you to know that you've got family, you've got friends, and that means that you have power, you have people who trust you and if you can help them get the information they need to understand that these vaccines are safe and effective and understand that the downside of getting COVID is serious, then you can help save lives."Murthy also says access to vaccines in every community is key. Incentives are also important."No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated," said Biden Wednesday, who announced a tax credit for businesses who give employees paid time off to get a vaccine or recover from side effects afterwards.As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Murthy expects the number of concerning cases of a rare blood clotting disorder to remain small. He says it's likely the CDC and FDA will "un-pause" the vaccine this week. The CDC's ACIP committee meets Friday "It's possible if it's un-paused that it may come with some restrictions, potentially based on gender or age, warnings potentially for people considering taking that vaccine," said Murthy, who most importantly wants people to remember that, "millions of people have gotten these vaccines and have done quite well. Vaccines remain our most powerful pathway to taking care of this pandemic."