Coronavirus testing czar Brett Giroir says increased hospitalizations proof of COVID-19 uptick

WASHINGTON -- A member of the White House coronavirus task force says the increase in U.S. cases isn't just because of more testing.

Admiral Brett Giroir says the proof of the increase is the uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has been saying the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic. The president also contends the news media are spending too much time focusing on the health crisis.

Giroir, who was put in charge of coronavirus testing by Trump, says the nation is at "another critical point" in the response to the pandemic.

He is urging people to keep wearing masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing. Giroir says a safe and effective vaccine is "around the corner."
