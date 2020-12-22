COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine trackers: Bay Area company monitors side effects, adverse reactions for future safety

As the vaccinations get underway, data will be collected to track granular details, such as adverse reactions and which vaccine a patient received and when. This will help with future vaccine development.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The long-awaited rollout of coronavirus vaccines has heightened anticipation of slowing the pandemic. Even as immunizations have begun, more clinical trials will continue to bring more vaccines to market. A Bay Area company is behind that effort.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch

Headlands Research was involved in the clinical trials for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but their work is far from over.

"We need hopefully three to four if not more of those to succeed if we're going to really try to get across the whole global population as fast as we can," said CEO Mark Blumling.

Headlands is also working with Johnson & Johnson and with AstraZeneca. Both pharmaceutical companies have large-scale trials underway, possibly involving 30,000 people, that will wrap up sometime in January and early February.

VIDEO: Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
EMBED More News Videos

It's the dream on the horizon, a world without masks, where you glide through the airport or sit down to dinner wherever you want. The question now is, will you need a so-called "vaccine passport" to get there?



Most of Headlands' trial sites are in the South, and that's important to researchers to have access to patients who come from diverse backgrounds.

COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and claimed the lives of members of ethnic and racial minority groups.

"We had sites in Texas and Louisiana. We had 90 percent Latinx population across one of the trials in Moderna and in excess of 40 percent African American at our Atlanta site, and that's really important for the trials that we get that diversity enrollment," said Blumling.

Such enrollment in the clinical trials could address concerns about vaccine safety or their efficacy.

RELATED: Are strong reactions to COVID-19 vaccine actually a good thing? Doctors explain

As the vaccinations get underway, data will be collected to track granular details, such as adverse reactions and which vaccine a patient received and when. This will help with future vaccine development.

It's made possible because each vaccine has a tracker.

"You can make sure who's gotten the vaccine, make sure they have a follow-up," Blumling said. "A lot of this is done being done electronically, and when you're trying to vaccinate 320 million people ideally across the United States, you can't really do it on a paper format."

By the end of the trials, it's estimated as many as 164,000 Americans will have participated.

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinessafetybuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinetechnologyhealth careu.s. & worldelectronics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder in 1988 Michaela Garecht kidnapping case
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Michaela Garecht's mom reads letter after murder suspect charged
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Bay Area
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
Show More
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Martha's Kitchen gives away gifts to South Bay families in need
EXCLUSIVE: E-40 and Too $hort talk VERZUZ, new music
Spare the Air Alert extended through Tuesday in Bay Area
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
More TOP STORIES News