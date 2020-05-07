Coronavirus California

Student Spotlight 2020 Photos: Honoring college seniors in the Bay Area

Stacie Young-Cantril
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- These months for high school and college seniors are usually filled with joyous occasions like academic and sports awards, prom planning, graduation ceremonies and grad night parties. Instead, students across the San Francisco Bay Area are missing out on these rites of passage, due to novel coronavirus.

During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.

With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through graduation season.

Go here to learn how your Class of 2020 can be featured in #GradsOn7.

