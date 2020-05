Coronavirus crisis: Student journalist documents last day of school before shelter-in-place while dad deploys to USNS Mercy

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The sudden closure of schools has been extremely difficult for students all around the Bay. One San Mateo High School junior and journalism student did what we journalists would all do when our world suddenly changes. He picked up a camera and documented it.Edward Huang says when the school board made the decision on March 12 that the next day would be the final day of school before a shut down that was to last at least 4 weeks, he realized he had to capture the mood and the feelings of the student body. Huang talked to friends, students, teachers and administrators about this unprecedented action and interruption to their lives. Students expressed regret over missing a proper graduation and fears of catching the novel coronavirus.During Huang's live interview with ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze today, news came down that Bay Area schools would not resume until at least May 4th. He expressed resignation but says he's making the best of remote learning.His own father, Dr. Vernon Huang, is an anesthesiologist at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center and Navy reservist, who is now serving on the USNS Mercy. The Mercy is a 1000-bed floating hospital that's currently deployed to Los Angeles, awaiting patients from hospitals that expect to be overflowing with COVID-19 patients.Huang says, "I'm very proud of my dad. I'm very grateful for him and all doctors and healthcare workers across the country. What they're doing now is the most honorable thing that you can do during a pandemic, literally putting themselves a few feet in front of the virus. So am I scared? Maybe. But am I proud? Yes."