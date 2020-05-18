Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: Survey shows Bay Area restaurants lost money from takeout, delivery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new report conducted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association puts it concretely that many Bay Area restaurants have suffered major financial losses from the shelter-in-place order.

According to a survey of 419 Bay Area restaurants, 216 restaurant owners say "only offering delivery and takeout is not a financially viable solution for the majority of restaurants."

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Half of San Francisco restaurants expected to close as industry bracing for big changes during pandemic

73% of those are now open for takeout and delivery during the shelter-in-place.

60% of those are losing money, while 62% of owners have laid off 50% or more of their employees.

But there is small glimmer of hope - the majority of respondents have received emergency federal loans.

RELATED: Building A Better Bay Area: What will it take for restaurants to reopen once COVID-19 pandemic is over?

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

