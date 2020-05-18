Coronavirus Impact: Survey shows Bay Area restaurants lost money from takeout, delivery

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new report conducted by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association puts it concretely that many Bay Area restaurants have suffered major financial losses from the shelter-in-place order.According to a survey of 419 Bay Area restaurants, 216 restaurant owners say "only offering delivery and takeout is not a financially viable solution for the majority of restaurants."73% of those are now open for takeout and delivery during the shelter-in-place.60% of those are losing money, while 62% of owners have laid off 50% or more of their employees.But there is small glimmer of hope - the majority of respondents have received emergency federal loans.