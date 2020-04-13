7 On Your Side

Coronavirus scams multiply on phone apps, websites, email, and robocalls

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While so many Americans are going above and beyond to help others during the novel coronavirus pandemic, con artists are doing just the opposite. The Federal Trade Commission has received thousands of scam complaints.

Many of these con artists are using old scams but with a COVID-19 twist. Phishing emails promising a cure or test kit. Robocalls impersonating the government. Here are some of the most widespread.

The Federal Trade Commission says phony websites are cropping up, offering scarce health and cleaning products -- like one selling face masks and even toilet paper. Many others offer hard-to-find items like cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer, but consumers place orders that never arrive.

"You're paying for it because the advertisement is so convincing, and you never get it and you've lost your money," says Lori Wilson from the Better Business Bureau.

Before you buy from an unfamiliar website, check out the seller online. Type in the name and look for reviews or scam reports.

Authorities also are warning about malicious smartphone apps. One of them offered to track COVID-19 cases near you. But those who downloaded the app found it locked their phone. A threatening message appears, saying, "Your phone is encrypted. You have 48 hours to pay $100 in bitcoin or everything will be erased. Your social media account will be publicly leaked. And don't do anything stupid. Your GPS is watched and your location is known."

Finally, look out for emails pretending to be from the government. This one claimed to be from the World Health Organization, with information about coronavirus. Instead, clicking on the button installed malicious software on the victim's computer.

Amid all the good deeds out there, these bad guys are lurking. Watch out -- and I'll be watching out too, informing you as I hear of more scams.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus californiaconsumer watchcoronavirusstimulus fundsscams7 on your sidescamfraudconsumerconsumer concernsidentity theft
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Credit card thieves target online shoppers with digital skimmers during shelter-in-place order
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS launches online form for non-filers to get stimulus payments, lawmakers want to protect payments from debt collectors, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Marin County DA warns price-gougers, TSA screens all-time low number of travelers, and more
Scammers seek to steal stimulus payments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
SF mayor urges public to not celebrate 4/20 at Golden Gate Park
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Show More
Coronavirus updates: SF mayor discourages public from celebrating 4/20
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
FDA approves process to sterilize millions of N95 masks per day
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
More TOP STORIES News