Coronavirus California

100 days of Bay Area's shelter-in-place order weighs heavily on Marin County businesses

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Time moves slowly for anyone counting days, especially when you own a neighborhood bar and haven't filled stools, or mixed a drink, or run the tap, or rung a sale in 100 days. That's a milestone, now.

"We have never been through anything like this," said Ed Bacci. Bacci is only the third owner of Nave's Bar in Fairfax since prohibition.

He and his wife, Pattie closed to observe sheltering in place just before St. Patrick's Day. Optimists keep those green decorations up. They certainly qualify.

RELATED: Everything to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

"He never expected it to be this long," Pattie said. "That's why he left them up. He never expected it to be this long."

100 days. In an era of COVID-19 and all the lockdown measures, it feels like an eternity, especially in a small town.

"I think at one time the other shoe will drop and it is not going to be pretty," said Kelly London, who owns the Fairfax Coffee Roastery. He's yet another member of what we could call the 80% club. That is how far profits have fallen in the past 100 days for him and other business owners.

REOPENING CA: What's opening and when in the Bay Area

"How many people would you have here?" we asked Tony Semehi in his empty Barefoot Café at lunchtime.

"50 people."

Semehi is working 18 hours a day just to keep the doors open. He's running out of time.

"Nobody coming in," Semehi said. "My business is gone. I don't know when they come back."

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area

When businesses do close or fail in a small town, it can have the same effect as a chain of falling dominoes. The Fairfax Theater has not shown a film in months. Two other bars have closed, as has at least one small shop.

Yet, inside Marin County's only surviving five and dime, Polly Knox clings to hope, one customer at a time.

"I sell a lot of a little and lately less than a lot of little, but I'm hanging in there," Knox said.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

Do we have any other choice in Fairfax or anywhere else, large or small?

"He cleans. He paints. Anything to keep busy," said Pattie Bacci as she watched Ed, who still spends regular time in his empty bar. "He's a pain in the butt with nothing to do every day. Imagine him retired? We would be divorced!"

100 days. A long road. And still no sense of where it will take us, or when.

"This store has continued 80 years," concluded Polly Knox. "We survived World War II, a depression, a recession, and we will make it through a pandemic."



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfairfaxbay areabuilding a better bay areabusinesssmall businesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area supervisor urges Newsom to enforce mask mandate with fine
Unemployment in CA: EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call, certifying for benefits
Coronavirus: Dr. Fauci praises CA, says mask wearing 'purely a public health issue,' not a political one
COVID-19 updates: San Lorenzo Unified to start school year in mid Oct.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
LIVE: Oakland Unified to vote on whether to eliminate school police force
Watch list: 13 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Unemployment in CA: EDD expert talks new extension program, best time to call, certifying for benefits
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
New CA COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Show More
5.8 magnitude Central CA quake felt in Bay Area
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent CA COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus: Dr. Fauci praises CA, says mask wearing 'purely a public health issue,' not a political one
'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News