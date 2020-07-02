Coronavirus

Wisconsin man survives 97-day coronavirus hospital stay, plans to hit the golf course soon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man was greeted by friends and family as he left the hospital after a 97-day stay for COVID-19.

As he left the hospital, Rick Klimek's golfing budies gave him a standing ovation.

"It's kinda nice being out here," Klimek told ABC-affiliate WISN.

Klimek said he didn't know where he contracted COVID-19, but the 65-year-old was in good health before he caught the virus. His hospital stay started on March 26 and included weeks during which he was unconscious--and near death.

"I remember riding in the ambulance to get here, and then I don't remember anything until Cinco de Mayo," Klimek said. "They told me, 'you're on a holiday,' when I woke up, and I thought, 'Well, Easter?' They said, 'Oh, you missed Easter.'"

WATCH: Veteran released from Durham hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A North Carolina man who has been in the hospital for more than two months has finally been released and reunited with his family.



But though he's missed a lot, his wife, Nancy Klimek, said she's excited to have him home.

"Ninety-seven days and he's coming home," Nancy Klimek told WISN through tears.

She added that though her husband has missed a lot of the last three months, she's going to make sure he learns about what has happened. But in the meantime, Klimek reflected on what it means to go home, and how others can stay safe.

"Do your social distancing, and wear your mask," Rick Klimek said. "And don't end up here for three months."

Though he just began walking again for the first time in months, Klimek said he plans to be back on the golf course before the end of the season.

RELATED: Coronavirus survivor gets bill with more than $1 million in charges after 2 months in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirusu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 updates: Warriors' employee tests positive in Oakland
New rules by Newsom may limit what you can do July 4th weekend
San Quentin death row inmate dies amid COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 updates: Pacifica beaches to close July 4th weekend, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: Warriors' employee tests positive in Oakland
New rules by Newsom may limit what you can do July 4th weekend
San Quentin death row inmate dies amid COVID-19 outbreak
4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
Show More
Face masks not recommended for elementary school kids, group says
COVID-19 testing demands reach 'unprecedented levels'
UCSF prepares for possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
BLM protesters walk onto LA freeway
AccuWeather forecast: Comfy next 2 days, holiday weekend features summer heat
More TOP STORIES News