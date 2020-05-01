Coronavirus

Potential coronavirus vaccine being tested by researchers at UC Davis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A potential novel coronavirus vaccine has entered preclinical testing at UC Davis.

The vaccine is being developed by Verndari, a biopharmaceutical company, in Sacramento, Calif. and testing will be done in partnership with the UC Davis, Mouse Biology Program, according to a news release.

The vaccine uses a skin patch with a metal micro needle to deliver the vaccine. The company says the technology eliminates the need for refrigeration. It could also allow for rapid mass production and potentially be self-administered.

If preclinical testing meets safety standards, Phase one human clinical trial could begin. "While we are seeing hopeful evidence that physical distancing has slowed the rate of transmission in California and the Sacramento area, the world's best hope is for a vaccine to prevent new viral infection," said Alison Brashear, dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine. "If the skin patch technology proves viable in the preclinical models, we've got the facilities and expertise ready to immediately launch the necessary human clinical trials that will then test the safety and efficacy of this innovative technology."

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdavissacramentovaccinesuc davismedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
'GMA' reporter caught on TV with 'no pants' speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Reopen California' demonstrations to be held in SF, across the state
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Coronavirus: Stanford Medicine offering free COVID-19 testing to essential workers
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
SF attorney files several lawsuits against Newsom's shelter-in-place order
Show More
80 million wait for stimulus payments
'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News