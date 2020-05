Potential coronavirus vaccine being tested by researchers at UC Davis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A potential novel coronavirus vaccine has entered preclinical testing at UC Davis.The vaccine is being developed by Verndari , a biopharmaceutical company, in Sacramento, Calif. and testing will be done in partnership with the UC Davis, Mouse Biology Program, according to a news release The vaccine uses a skin patch with a metal micro needle to deliver the vaccine. The company says the technology eliminates the need for refrigeration. It could also allow for rapid mass production and potentially be self-administered.If preclinical testing meets safety standards, Phase one human clinical trial could begin. "While we are seeing hopeful evidence that physical distancing has slowed the rate of transmission in California and the Sacramento area, the world's best hope is for a vaccine to prevent new viral infection," said Alison Brashear, dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine. "If the skin patch technology proves viable in the preclinical models, we've got the facilities and expertise ready to immediately launch the necessary human clinical trials that will then test the safety and efficacy of this innovative technology."