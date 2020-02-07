Coronavirus

2 more flights of coronavirus evacuees from China landing in California

By ABC7.com staff, Cornell W. Barnard
LOS ANGELES -- Two additional flights of evacuees fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan China are scheduled to land in California on Friday.

The flights chartered by the U.S. State Department, believed to be carrying U.S. citizens, have about 300 passengers on board.

U.S. Northern Command says one flight is flying through Vancouver, Canada and then landing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The other flight will land at Travis Air Force Base in the Bay Area, refuel and then head to Omaha, Nebraska, after first stopping at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.





After landing, the evacuees will be subject to screening procedures for coronavirus and a 14-day quarantine. They will be kept separate from base personnel until cleared.

There have already been multiple State Department flights carrying hundreds of Americans evacuated from China as the coronavirus continues to spread. Several flights have landed at Travis and Miramar, where evacuees remain under quarantine.

MORE: What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



Miramar's commanding officer recently sent a letter to base personnel and families preparing them for "minor changes to daily life around the base" related to quarantining the evacuees.

"Repatriates will be confined throughout quarantine and there will be no contact with DOD personnel," the letter stated. "I cannot give you a timeframe for completion, but what I know is that the quarantine duration is 14 days. Finally, you should know that any person exhibiting symptoms during the quarantine period will be transferred off-station for care.''

The evacuees will be screened by Center for Disease Control medical personnel upon arrival and moved to a quarantine site on the base, where they will reside for a federally mandated 14-day quarantine in the base's Consolidated Bachelor's Quarters or Miramar Inn, officials said.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfairfieldsan diegotravis air force basecdcevacuationcoronaviruschinau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News