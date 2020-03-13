Health & Fitness

Amid virus outbreak, San Francisco entrepreneur describes xenophobic experience at nail salon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco entrepreneur and founder of the app Flowly, Celine Tien authored an eye-opening opinion piece for the New York Times titled "I'm Chinese. That Doesn't Mean I Have Coronavirus," documenting a xenophobic experience she had at a nail salon in Los Angeles.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak the Asian community has seen an uptick in racism and xenophobia due to the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

In an interview with ABC7's Dion Lim, she describes the experience she had at the Los Angeles nail salon.

