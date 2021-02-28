San Mateo Co. students, staff participating in rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program

For five-year-old, Nisi Vaca, testing for the coronavirus has become part of her safety routine at school. Twice a week, with the guidance of a testing site coordinator, she knows how to gently insert a swab in both nostrils to test for the virus.
"The test, it is a nasal swab. But it is not the swab that goes up into your brain, which honestly I saw a video and it made me anxious," explained Anne Roy, Strategic Pandemic Response Coordinator for the Ravenswood City School District.
RELATED: California school reopening map shows private schools opening in-person where public schools aren't
"It feels like it tickles, then when I put it on this side, it ticked again," said little Nisi Vaca.
Similar to a pregnancy test, the results show up within 15 minutes.
RELATED: SF Mission District's new COVID-19 test site promises quick results, provides financial assistance to those who test positive
"The two times-a-week is to catch any infections that are coming in before they have a chance to spread," added Roy.
There are three counties in California that are part of this pilot program: Los Angeles, Merced and San Mateo.
RELATED: Vaccines vs. Variants: How manufacturers are racing to get ahead of COVID-19
San Mateo County has three school districts participating, Redwood City School District, Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto and La Honda-Pescadero Unified.
The idea is to eventually make it accessible to other school districts in California.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Bay Area parents, teachers react to California's new school reopening plan
"So we think we can make those school buildings as safe as conceivably possible which will allow teachers to come back confidently and not be worried about contracting a disease that could theoretically kill them," said Dr. Anthony Iton, Senior Vice President of the California Endowment, an organization that brings health care to underserved communities. They and other partners are funding the program at a cost of 2.4 million dollars.
So if the kids can be tested frequently, the expectation is that the number of cases in those communities is likely to eventually go down.
"We want to emphasize the masks, we want to emphasize the social distancing and that test let's us know if we are doing what we need to do to protect ourselves," said Gina Sudaria, Superintendent of the Ravenswood City School District.
A total of 300 kids in that district alone will continue to be tested.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic