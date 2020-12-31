building a better bay area

Coronavirus: Bay Area parents, teachers react to California's new school reopening plan

By Matt Boone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new reopening framework for schools during his Wednesday address, setting a target for mid-February for some schools.

How to safely reopen schools as the state continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic has been fraught with conflict.

"Of course it's not perfect. Of course we all wish we could be back. But for right now, it's okay," said Katie Castle, the parent of a second grader in Piedmont Unified.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new plan to reopen schools for in-person learning as early as February

While there has been pressure on the district to reopen, she says she's actually not eager to send her child back to school anytime soon.

"I am coming at it from a perspective of having a daughter who's been very successful at online learning," said Castle.

But access to distance learning has varied widely, especially in Oakland Unified School District, where Janene Wendrick works as a second grade teacher.

"I still have students that are not logging in at the times they are supposed to log in," said Wendrick. "I believe they will behind in reading, writing and math."

RELATED: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

She says, while many teachers want a vaccine before going back, she felt satisfied with the governor's new reopening framework.

"I'm okay with going back as soon as possible," she said. "I do like how the governor is proposing having masks for both students and staff. I like how they are going to have testing available."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the district has not yet reached an agreement with teachers unions on reopening, but echoed the need for a return as soon as February.

"I want these kids back in school, it is not just important for the children's education, but parental sanity, and our economy. All these things need our kids to be back in school," said Schaaf on ABC7's Midday Live.

In a statement from Oakland Unified, a spokesperson told ABC7, "We look forward to closely reviewing Administration plans to provide for a safe and responsible reopening and plan to fully participate in the upcoming Legislative review."

VIDEO: COVID-19 Diaries: 9 months into the pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

We catch up with a group a people we have been following since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to see what life is like 9 months in.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
a
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandgavin newsombuilding a better bay areacalifornia department of educationschoolscoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Monterey Bay Aquarium loans freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines
Community donations needed to help sustain SF's Twin Peaks Tavern
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
CA service workers seek jobs out of state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Diaries: 9 months into the pandemic
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
California COVID-19 vaccine numbers fall short of promise
COVID-19 updates: New variant discovered in SoCal, Newsom says
Newsom announces new plan to reopen in-person schools
Community donations needed to help sustain SF's Twin Peaks Tavern
Show More
Oakland mayor encourages small businesses to apply for relief
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Massive cranes for Port of Oakland shipped into SF Bay
Scientists monitoring COVID-19 variant for impact on vaccines
More TOP STORIES News